ROADS CLOSED

Uhuru Highway, major roads to be closed on Saturday for Diabetes walk

In Summary

•During the walk, normal traffic flow along some sections of the roads within the City of Nairobi will be temporarily disrupted for purposes of safety to the participants and success of the event.

by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
News
04 July 2019 - 18:10
Nairobi county traffic boss Joshua Omukata
Image: COURTESY

Motorists have been warned of major traffic interruptions in Nairobi on Saturday  as key roads will be closed for the Annual Diabetes walk.

Nairobi county traffic commander Joshua Omukata on Thursday said Lang'ata Road, Haile Sellasie Avenue, Hospital Road and Uhuru Highway will be closed .

The roads will remain closed  from 6am to 12pm.

 

Motorists  using Lang'ata Road  have been advised to use Southern Bypass to join Mombasa Road.

From Mombasa road, they will be diverted to Lusaka, Jogoo and Landhies roads to avoid the event road.

"Motor vehicles towards CBD are advised to use Southern bypass to join Mombasa road and join Lusaka, Jogoo and Landhies road to avoid the event road. This applies to motor vehicles along Mombasa road to follow the same,"reads part of the statement.

Uhuru highway will be used as a single carriage way as from Uhuru Highway/Haile Selassie Avenue round about to Uhuru Highway/Bunyala round about.

Motorists headed to CBD from Ngong direction  on Saturday have been advised to divert at Ngong road/Haile Selassie junction to access the CBD through Valley road and Kenyatta Avenue.sing

Vehicles headed to Bunyala road through Hospital road will be diverted at Hospital road/Ngong road junction to join Valley road and Kenyatta Avenue to CBD.

In the letter dated June 28,Traffic Police officers will be deployed at strategic points to facilitate traffic accordingly. 

