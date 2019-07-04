Street traders reject upgrading of Nakuru to city

The Nakuru Street Traders and Hawkers Association has opposed elevation of Nakuru Municipality to city status.

Chairman Simon Ole Nasieku said they were worried city status will entrench poverty and unemployment.

The members expressed fears of eviction from their current business operation areas.

They cited the county government report on mushrooming of kiosks/stalls and car washes in Nakuru town.

The traders said the report prepared by Stephen Mucheru Chege and commissioned by Governor Lee Kinyanjui bears witness to their worries.

The memorandum of opposition also cites unpreparedness in the planning of Nakuru in terms of infrastructure, street lighting and security, solid waste management, stormwater drainage plan, housing and lack of own land for expansion.

The memorandum presented to the John Kitilit-led committee further calls for more sensitisation on the city status.

“There has not been any public sensitisation on the city status,” Nasieku said on Monday.

Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria who attended the public forum challenged the ad hoc committee on the elevation of Nakuru to city status. He said the committee should conduct sittings at the grassroots level to get views of residents.

The legislator also proposed extension of the timeline for the committee, arguing that the one month allocated was not adequate.

The ad hoc committee on the elevation of Nakuru was constituted and mandated to collect public views.

The committee will then write a report with recommendations that will be tabled in the county assembly.

Speaking after receiving the memorandum from NSTHA, former mayor Kitilit stated their task is to write a report based on the views collected.

The committee received views from Nakuru transport stakeholders who called for decongestion of the town.

Governor Kinyanjui at the weekend told those opposed to the upgrade that their issues will be addressed.

