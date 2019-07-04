Pay up, Uhuru tells Peter Kenneth and friends after they took Collymore's 'special' gift to him

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday said he was disappointed he did not get time to go back to former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore’s house to collect a 'special gift' reserved to him.

He spoke during a memorial service for Collymore at All Saints Cathedral.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth had earlier on in his tribute revealed that Collymore went into his whiskey store and opened a very special reserved blended whiskey that he had saved many years for a 'very special guest'.

Since the special guest didn't turn up for the gift, Collymore insisted Kenneth and his friends from the Boys' Club become the special guests.

The Boys' Club consists of Collymore's friends - media personality Jeff Koinange, KCB Group CEO Joshua Oigara, Radio Africa Group CEO Patrick Quarcoo and Standard Chartered, Nigeria CEO Lamin Manjang.

Uhuru said Kenneth and the rest of the Boys Club will have to pay for the gift given by Collymore because it was not theirs.

Uhuru said, “I was supposed to have gone back to collect my gift reserved for a special friend from Bob and so Peter Kenneth, Oigara and crew, you will pay. That did not belong to you."

Meanwhile, retired Captain Kungu Muigai narrated how former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore asked for Wambui Kamiru's hand in marriage.

Following the death of Kamiru's father, Kungu stepped in and has played the role of a father figure to the family.

"When Bob came calling, it’s me he encountered. He was an articulate man in execution. He put up a team which he thought consisted of the best negotiators in town," Kungu said.

His team was led by then Attorney General Githu Muigai.

"He kept on telling Githu: Whatever they want, just do it. When I eventually gave him the consent to marry Wambui, he was over joyed. The man lit up like a Christmas tree," Kungu said.

He said Collymore looked after Kamiru, adored and protected her.

"We were happy. He was a great family man and spread the love across the family," Kungu said.