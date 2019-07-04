Close

TOOK 476,000

Guard charged with stealing church offering

Catholic priest had locked cash in his house but Muthama allegedly sneaked in and stole all of it

by CAROLYNE KUBWA
04 July 2019 - 05:00
A basket of offering
Image: COURTESY

A guard accused of stealing church offering from the house of a priest was charged on Wednesday. 

Raphael  Muthama, 27, a guard from Crown Security Services, was charged that on June 3 at Githurai 44 within Kasarani he broke into the house of Fr Joseph Khaemba and stole Sh476,026 belonging to Holy Mary Catholic Church. 

Police said the accused who is assigned to work at the church knew Khaemba kept the church offering.

The priest told police after collecting the offering, he securely locked the cash in his house and stepped outside as he waited for the church accountant to go bank it.

Muthama allegedly sneaked into the church compound, broke into the house and stole all the money. When the priest returned to take the money to the bank,  he discovered it was gone. 

He called all the accountants and tried to reach the accused but his phone was off.

Police were alerted and at the scene  Muthama's keys were recovered. The head of Crown Security Services was asked to give all information regarding the accused which led to his arrest at Kilimambogo where he was hiding. 

Muthama denied the charges saying he had coincidentally travelled to see his sick mother in the village. 

He was released by senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji on a cash bail of Sh150,000. The case will be heard on October 8.

