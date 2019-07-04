Garissa varsity terror attacker gets life in prison

One of the three men found guilty of carrying out the Garissa University terror attack was sentenced to jail for life.

Rashid Charles Mberesero, 25, was found hiding under a bed in one of the cubicles. He also admitted to a probation officer that he was going to join al Shabaab terrorist group.

His two co-accused, who were not arrested at the scene of crime, were sentenced to 41 years in prison.

The prosecution proved that Mohammed Abdikadir, 35, and Hassan Aden Hassan, 28, were in constant communication with one of the attackers killed at the university.

After Mberesero's arrest, a bag belonging to him was recovered. Inside was a book where he had left a whole page farewell message. In the message addressed to a brother Yasin, Mberesero professed his readiness to be a Jihadi. He said he was already a commander.

The three were convicted of three offences: conspiracy to commit a terrorist attack, committing a terrorist attack and being members of a terrorist group in a 2015 attack where 148 lives were lost.

Abdikadir and Hassan were convicted after SIM cards recovered from them were found to have been used to contact one of the attackers who was killed.

A fourth suspect Sahar Diriye Hussein was acquitted of all charges after the judge found no link between him and the other accused.

In his ruling, chief magistrate Francis Andayi said the attackers must be punished according to the law as the lost lives were helpless, vulnerable and innocent herded to their slaughter house.