Garissa University attack: One culprit gets life in prison, other two to spend 41 years behind bars

One of the three people found guilty of the Garissa University College terrorist attack in 2015 has been sentenced to life imprisonment, while the other two will serve 41 years.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi sentenced the three on three offences; conspiracy to commit a terrorist attack, committing the terrorist attack and being members of al Shabaab.

The prosecution had asked the court to sentence the men to 60 years in prison.

The prosecution, led by Duncan Ondimu, asserted that the three: Muhammad Abubakar, 38,Hassan Eden Hassan, 28 and Rashid Mberesero 25, despite being first offenders, caused multiple gruesome deaths.

Mberesero got life in prison. He was found hiding under a bed in one of the cubicles. He also admitted to a probation officer that he was going to join al Shabaab, a terrorist group.

Mohammed Abdikadir and Hassan Aden Hassan, who will serve 41 years behind bars were not found at the scene of crime but the prosecution proved that they were in constant communication with the attacker killed at Garissa University College.

The prosecution had said very dangerous weapons were used in accordance to testimony by two witnesses gave details on the type of weapon used during the attack and a bomb disposal expert.

“The bomb disposal expert gave details on the grenade used and other riffles, all that were dangerous weapons only used by law enforcers,” said the prosecution.

Ondimu said the injuries the victims sustained and the gruesome death some of the students had to face should guide the jail term.

He said the actions showed the attack that lead to the death of 148 was intricately planned by a group of terrorists and the psychological effects experienced by the victims.

“From their testimony, they went through a traumatic experience in their testimony. The second accused was on wheels and most will live with that all their lives,” he said.

Ondimu also urged the court to consider the vulnerability of the students who were unarmed and unable to fight back with persons with such weapons.

“They were placed on vulnerable positions where they face their gruesome deaths,” he said.

The prosecution also noted the effects the attack has on national security and wider public interest.

“Sixty years will serve ends of justice. Though it won’t bring back the lives that were lost, It will pass a message that such actions won’t go unpunished,” he said.