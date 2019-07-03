Met: July will be wet in Western and Coast

This month will remain cold and dry and only a few places will receive rains.

Director of meteorological services Stella Aura said this was the normal weather in July when rainfall is concentrated in Western Kenya and the Coast as the rest of the country remains generally dry.

Aura said crops in the rainy pockets will do well while those in dry areas may even die.

"The rainfall expected in Western Kenya, though slightly enhanced, will be beneficial in terms of crop performance, particularly in the North Rift Valley," she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Central Kenya – Nairobi, Embu, Meru and Nyeri – will have foggy, overcast skies and occasional light rains.

"A few days may turn out to be extremely cold with temperatures falling below 18°C in some areas," Aura said.

She said the light rains expected in Central will benefit farmers whose crops still require rainfall after the cessation of the March-May long rains.