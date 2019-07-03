Met: July will be wet in Western and Coast

• Foggy conditions along Limuru-Naivasha road may also impact air transport at JKIA.
• Weatherman cautions of carbon monoxide poisoning as people try to keep warm.
This month will remain cold and dry and only a few places will receive rains.
Director of meteorological services Stella Aura said this was the normal weather in July when rainfall is concentrated in Western Kenya and the Coast as the rest of the country remains generally dry.
Aura said crops in the rainy pockets will do well while those in dry areas may even die.
"The rainfall expected in Western Kenya, though slightly enhanced, will be beneficial in terms of crop performance, particularly in the North Rift Valley," she said in a statement on Tuesday.
Central Kenya – Nairobi, Embu, Meru and Nyeri – will have foggy, overcast skies and occasional light rains.
"A few days may turn out to be extremely cold with temperatures falling below 18°C in some areas," Aura said.
She said the light rains expected in Central will benefit farmers whose crops still require rainfall after the cessation of the March-May long rains.
The met also warned of poor visibility along Limuru-Naivasha road caused by fog.
"The foggy conditions may also impact on air transport at Jomo Kenyatta Airport, especially during landing and taking off," she said.
In June and July, cases of carbon monoxide poisoning are often reported as Kenyans try to keep warm from the cold.
"People are also advised not to use charcoal stoves in houses without good ventilation to avoid inhaling carbon monoxide."
Mombasa, Mtwapa, Kilifi, Malindi, Msabaha and Lamu will likely receive near-normal rainfall with a tendency to below normal (depressed rainfall).
Northern Kenya and Ukambani North will be generally sunny and dry for most of the month.
The poor performance of the March-May rains led to decreased water levels in hydroelectric power generating dams.
According to the Met department, the levels are likely to increase in the Turkwel and Sondu Miriu dams as a result of the good rainfall expected over the catchment areas of Western.
The water levels in Seven Folks dams are likely to be maintained due to low evaporation rates in Central where cool and cloudy conditions are expected to dominate.
"The water capacity for domestic use is also expected to remain good in most municipalities," Aura said.
"It is, however, likely to deteriorate in the coming three months over the ASALs areas due to the expected generally dry weather conditions."
