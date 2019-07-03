Afcon, Malik Heights top June Google search trends

Google search trends has revealed that for the month of June, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) became the most trending item in Google Search Trends.

The football tournament that is organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is being hosted by Egypt and for the first time in 15 years, Kenya’s Harambee Stars qualified for the tournament.

Second in the top ten searches was the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. The international football championship is contested by 24 women's national teams representing member associations of FIFA and is the eighth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The tournament is taking place in France between June 7 and July 7, with matches staged in nine cities.

Coming in third in the monthly searches was the fire that took place at Malik Heights building along Ngong Road, Nairobi on June 3, destroying over 69 vehicles worth Sh 600 million.

CCTV footage at the premise showed the image of a man, who was later identified as a former employee, holding a jerrycan and sprinkling what was believed to be petrol before lighting the fire.

With the deadline for filing 2018 taxes in June, the fourth query by Kenyans was the KRA Portal.

The fifth query was the Kenya National Bureau Statistics (KNBS) census which will conduct the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census and Kenyans rush to apply for the available contract jobs during that time.

According to KNBS, this year's census recruitment scheduled for between June 11 and June 24 will hire over 164,000 Kenyans.

At number six, was Father’s Day, commemorated on June 16. Millions of Kenyans were looking up different special ways to honour and celebrate the men and fathers in their lives.

At number seven was the Google Doodle on June 12 in celebration of the late Margaret Ogola.

She was an activist, doctor and award-winning author, of the novel, The River and the Source and its sequel, I Swear by Apollo.

The River and the Source follow four generations of Kenyan women in a rapidly changing country and society.

The eighth top search was Nairobi women representative, Esther Passaris. Kenyans went online to search for her after the Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, claimed she was telling people that he does not answer her phone calls.

This caused a feud between the two leaders that began during the Madaraka Day celebration.

The ninth top search was Ebola, as it was reported that there has been a suspected Ebola case in Kericho and this sent Kenyans online.

At number ten on the searches was the new Kenyan currency that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 56th Madaraka Day celebrations in Narok on June 1.

Kenyans went online to see the designs of the new currency and to learn how to spot counterfeit notes.

In the ‘How to’ category, the most trending search was, How to apply for census jobs, while How to apply for a green card also featured in the searches, as people went online to find out the newly added terms and conditions that the process involved.

Kenyans also searched How to pay Tala loan showing how many Kenyans are looking for mobile loans, how to check CRB status which shows an increase in awareness levels amongst Kenyans who want to adhere to regulations and avoid getting listed.

How to pay KPLC token and how to kiss became the ninth and tenth in the how to top searches respectively.