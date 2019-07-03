Kisumu MCAs, executive clash over Sh10 billion budget

Kisumu MCAs are embroiled in a standoff with the executive over a Sh10 billion budget.

The MCAs failed to beat the deadline for passing the budget as required by law.

Majority leader Kenneth Onyango said they will not to pass the budget until they are provided with a list of pending bills as at June 30 and opening and closing balances from the executive.

“We are not interested in sideshows. All we want is to be furnished with the documents we need to help us pass the budget,” Onyango said.

The MCAs also demanded letters of proof for the conditional grants and opening balances amongst others.

Onyango noted that it was important the conditional grants are declared as to assist in the implementation of projects and avoid duplication.

Deputy speaker Roy Samo accused the executive of being insincere over the budget, saying they are committed to passing it.

“Give us the information we have requested before we pass the budget. We must protect the wishes of the residents as the assembly,” he said.

Samo dismissed claims that the assembly was corrupt, saying was simply fighting for the right of citizens.

The ward representatives also want 40 per cent of the budget allocated to development.

Samo accused Deputy Governor Mathews Owili of engaging in sideshows after accusing the assembly of being corrupt.