Kenya to offer electricity to South Sudan

Kenya and South Sudan are pursuing a deal that would open up the export of electricity to the latter in exchange of gas.

Kenya will offer electricity from geothermal in exchange of gas from the tens of oil fields in South Sudan.

This emerged when visiting South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his delegation visited geothermal rich area of Olkaria in Naivasha.

South Sudan was in dire need of electricity in its oil fields with the current supply not adequate.

According to Energy CS Charles Keter, works was undergoing to construct transmission lines to Lodwar which neighbours Sudan.

He said Kenya is keen to use the transmission lines to supply electricity to the neighbouring country which is currently in engaged in various development projects.

“We are engaging our brothers from South Sudan so that Kenya can get gas from the oil fields while they in return will get electricity supply,” he said.

He reaffirmed that the Kenyan would donates ten acres to the Sudanese for a construction of an industrial park in Naivasha.

He termed Naivasha as very critical and said geothermal power and steam from Olkaia would be used by the industries located in the park.

“The land donated to South Sudan government is located around the geothermal fields in Olkaria and electricity generated from the region will come in handy in the park,” he said.