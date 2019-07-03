Jimmy not part of new party, says Kibaki family

The family of former President Mwai Kibaki has distanced itself from the New Democratic Party after its officials dragged the son's name.

The family said Jimmy Kibaki was not part of the registration and launch of the new party.

Family spokesperson Ngari Gituku told Kenyans to treat officials of the New Democrats' statements linking Jimmy Kibaki to them as idle street talk that should be ignored.

"From the horse’s own mouth. Talk about Jimmy Kibaki registering a new political party is loose and idle street talk. Kindly ignore,” Gituku said.

This follows a text by the party deputy national organising secretary Muiga Rugara that asked its members and media to attend a press conference at a Nairobi hotel where Jimmy Kibaki was expected to launch the party.

"Hi, Kindly attend a press conference tomorrow, July 2 from 11:30am at Sagret Hotel Milimani where Jimmy Kibaki will be launching a political party. Muiga Rugara (Party deputy national organising secretary)," the invite text stated.

Despite Rugara claiming the party was new, its chairman Thuo Mathenge said that NDP was founded and registered in 2002.

He added that the party officials were in talks with Jimmy and other leaders to support its activities.

“We are in talks with Jimmy, Jimmy Wanjigi and others to see how they can help us build the party,” the chairperson said.

Mathenge spoke at a Nairobi hotel on Tuesday after meeting the party National Executive Council.

“Our party is strong and we believe that we are moving in the right direction,” he added.

Mathenge called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to work with all political parties ahead of the referendum.

“We are here to calm down political temperatures and support the handshake,” Mathenge said.

Edited by R.Wamochie