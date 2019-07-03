DPP Haji: Top cops linked to Baby Pendo's death will pay

Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, has said senior police officers found culpable in the death of six-month-old child Baby Samantha Pendo will be prosecuted.

Haji on Wednesday said his office is in the process of reviewing the file.

"I am in the process of reviewing the file on Baby Pendo in order to initiate prosecution of suspects found culpable as per the finding of the inquest for the death of Baby Samantha Pendo in 2017," he said during the opening of an international conference on police accountability in Africa.

A Kisumu court gave the go-ahead in March for the prosecution of top county bosses who were in charge in 2017. when violence erupted after the contested polls.

Baby Pendo was clobbered to death on the night of August 10.

Five top police bosses were found culpable in Pendo’s death. At the end of the inquest, the magistrate, in her ruling, requested Haji to take necessary action against them.

The five polices bosses to be investigated are former OCS John Thiringi, former county commander Titus Yoma, former OCPD Kisumu East Christopher Mutune, Inspector of Police Linah Kogei and Benjamin Koima; the AP commandant Kisumu Central.

Meanwhile, Haji said Kenya has made great strides towards having an efficient police service through professionalisation and accountability.

"We have a strong legal and institutional framework that includes an internal affairs unit at the national police service , the national police service commission, we have an independent police oversight authority and of course the Kenya national commission on human rights," he said.

Haji said that the organised police structure will help in changing existing culture and developing sustainable oversight that is strong in creating values and ethos that are mainstreamed in the police service.