Collymore cremation: Connected millions, sent off by few

He connected millions through phone calls, messages and social media but at the end, only a handful was allowed to see him off.

Safaricom boss Bob Collymore, 61, was cremated on Tuesday at Kariakor Crematorium in a private ceremony. Journalists were barred.

His final journey began at Lee Funeral Home on Monday.

From 9am, mourners started trickling in. After a few minutes the mourners who included the telco's top officials, including board chairman Nicholas Ng'ang'a, and friends, gathered in a tent that served as a chapel.

Some mourners broke down, sobbing. There were prayers before they set off for the next ceremony and final rites.

The modest casket was placed in a Jaguar hearse and then the convoy took off.

Police outriders cleared the roads as the cortege manoeuvred through traffic to the crematorium.

Upon arrival at Kariokor at 10.30am, the body was placed in a room where only his wife, children, mother and sister were admitted. A few other family members, James and Sarah, were allowed in.

Collymore is survived by his widow Wambui Kabiru and four children, two with Kabiru and two stepchildren from her first marriage to Joseph Kinyua.

The family then joined friends in an open space for the ceremony.

After about three hours, the mourners who included politician Peter Kenneth and journalist Jeff Koinange streamed from the facility.