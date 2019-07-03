Close

BRIBE

City MCAs deny Sh1m graft charge

They allegedly demanded Sh1 million to influence the outcome of school land inquiry

In Summary

• The three allegedly asked the owner of a school for money to influence the outcome of inquiry on ownership of land on which the institution is built. 

• The ward reps were freed on Sh500,000 bail each pending mention on July 12. 

by ALPHONCE MUNGAHU
News
03 July 2019 - 05:00
Nairobi County Assembly Building along Mama Ngina Street.Photo/File
Nairobi County Assembly Building along Mama Ngina Street.Photo/File
Image: FILE

Three Nairobi county MCAs were on Tuesday charged afresh with conspiring to commit an offence of corruption. 

David Mberia (Lang'ata), Jared Okode (Mathare) and Abraham Mwangi (Woodley) are accused of demanding Sh1 million from the owner of a controversial school to influence the outcome of an inquiry against the school. 

They denied the charges before Anti-Corruption Court chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti. 

Mberia is individually accused of corruptly asking for Sh1 million from Samuel Kiragu to influence the outcome of an inquiry conducted by the county's Culture and Social Services committee on the ownership of the land on which Kiragu Waichahi school is built.

He also accused of corruptly asking for Sh500,000, Sh200,000 and another Sh200,000 from the same complainant.

Okode and Mwangi are accused of corruptly requesting for Sh200,000 each from the complainant to influence the same investigations. They were released on Sh500,000 bail each pending the mention of the case on July 12.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ALPHONCE MUNGAHU
News
03 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. I wouldn’t exchange cremation for any other job — Nderitu ...
    2yr ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1mo ago Africa

Latest Videos