City MCAs deny Sh1m graft charge

Three Nairobi county MCAs were on Tuesday charged afresh with conspiring to commit an offence of corruption.

David Mberia (Lang'ata), Jared Okode (Mathare) and Abraham Mwangi (Woodley) are accused of demanding Sh1 million from the owner of a controversial school to influence the outcome of an inquiry against the school.

They denied the charges before Anti-Corruption Court chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti.

Mberia is individually accused of corruptly asking for Sh1 million from Samuel Kiragu to influence the outcome of an inquiry conducted by the county's Culture and Social Services committee on the ownership of the land on which Kiragu Waichahi school is built.

He also accused of corruptly asking for Sh500,000, Sh200,000 and another Sh200,000 from the same complainant.

Okode and Mwangi are accused of corruptly requesting for Sh200,000 each from the complainant to influence the same investigations. They were released on Sh500,000 bail each pending the mention of the case on July 12.

Edited by R.Wamochie