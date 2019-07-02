Uhuru appoints Kalonzo as South Sudan peace envoy

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as Kenya's special envoy to South Sudan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday in a statement that the former Vice-President will continue to lead peace efforts in Kenya's northern neighbour.

"The appointment is furtherance of Kenya's efforts towards shared prosperity in the region, in general, and to the pursuit of lasting peace and security in South Sudan," Foreign Affairs said in the statement.

Kalonzo is the second opposition leader that Uhuru has secured for a job in the region after Raila Odinga who is African Union special envoy for infrastructure.

The appointment comes at a time when Uhuru is hosting South Sudan President Salva Kiir who is in the country for a state visit.

During a state banquet on Monday, Uhuru appealed to the leadership of South Sudan to consolidate the peace dividend to accelerate the country’s social and economic growth.

With the 8th Anniversary of the independence of South Sudan just days away, Uhuru said the moment has come for the patriotic men and women of Africa’s youngest nation to secure their place in national, regional, continental and global arena.

“The leadership of South Sudan, across the entire spectrum, have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to forge for lasting peace that provides the internal stability and enabling environment for your country’s take-off, both economically and socially,” Uhuru told Kiir.