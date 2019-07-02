Close

Robert Alai released on Sh300,000 bail

In Summary

• He was charged with intent of helping terrorist group al shabaab.

by FAITH NYASUGUTA
News
02 July 2019 - 11:03
Blogger Robert Alai
Image: FILE

Blogger Robert Alai was on Tuesday released on Sh300,000 bail.

He was charged with intent of helping terrorist group al shabaab.

Alai had been detained for 14 days.

The blogger shared a photo of deceased police officers on social media, an act which was meant to interfere with maintenance of public order within the country on June 17.

In a second count, Alai disclosed information of a deceased police officer to the public via a Twitter.

This was despite having a reasonable cause to suspect that a police officer was undertaking investigations in the matter hence likely to prejudice the investigations.

He denied the charges before magistrate Francis Andayi at a Milimani court.

He has been released on a bond of Sh 500,000 and a cash bail of Sh300,000.

Alai's case will be heard on August 8.

