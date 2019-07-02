Parliament says disputed allowance is legal

The Parliamentary Service Commission now says the Sh250,000 paid to MPs is not house allowance but per diem for accommodation.

PSC filed its response in court in a case where activist Okiya Omtatah is seeking to stop the SRC and PSC from paying any house allowance to the MPs.

However PSC has denied any wrong doing, insisting it is carrying out its mandate of taking care of the MPs.

In an affidavit sworn by PSC secretary Jeremiah Nyengene, the commission says it has a constitutional mandate of providing services and facilities to MPs to ensure the efficient and effective performance of legislative functions.

He says it came to their attention that several MPs have been unable to perform their legislative roles effectively due to unavailability of accommodation within Nairobi.

They considered the fact that MPs must have two permanent residences while in office, one in their constituencies where and the other in Nairobi where parliamentary sessions are conducted.

On March 12 this year, the select committee on members' services and facilities presented its sixth report, read court documents.

The report noted that the MPs were in dire need of accommodation in the course of performing their legislative duties.