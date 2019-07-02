Maternal, neonatal tetanus no public threat in Kenya

Maternal and neonatal tetanus or lockjaw is no longer considered a public health threat in Kenya, though it remains a problem in 13 counties.

The country attained elimination status last year.

The progress is contained in Unicef's annual report for 2018.

Elimination of maternal and neonatal tetanus — commonly known as lockjaw — means a reduction of neonatal tetanus incidence to less than one case per 1,000 live births per year in every county.

Unicef said there was a 94 per cent reduction in neonatal deaths from 1988 when an estimated 787,000 newborn babies died of tetanus within their first month.

Kenya will now be required to maintain the elimination status by vaccinating women of reproductive age with tetanus-toxoid-containing vaccines (TTCV) and implementing hygienic practices during delivery.

“Neonatal tetanus was a fatal disease particularly in rural and difficult-to-reach areas where deliveries take place at home without adequate sterile procedures and in an unclean environment,” WHO representative in Kenya Dr Rudi Eggers said.

Tetanus occurs when a bacteria enters the body through an open wound or puncture. The bacteria spores live in the soil, animal dung and in faeces, making everybody susceptible to the disease. The bacteria produce a poison that attacks the central nervous system.

The disease has an incubation period of three to 21 days after infection. Symptoms include the inability to open the mouth, muscle spasms often in the back, abdomen and extremities, sudden painful muscle spasms often triggered by sudden noises, trouble swallowing, seizures, headache, fever and sweating as well as changes in blood pressure or fast heart rate.

Tetanus is referred to as a silent killer because so many of these women and newborns die at home and both the births and the deaths go unreported.

Kenya initiated the MNTE process in 2001, conducting nationwide tetanus vaccination campaigns in 2003, 2006, 2009 and 2013-14 and 2017.

In 2002, Kenya introduced a five-dose tetanus toxoid vaccination schedule and in 2003, the country began to implement immunisation campaigns in high-risk areas.

The ministry also focused on providing free maternity services to increase skilled birth attendants and with time, began including tetanus toxoid vaccines into the routine antenatal care packages.

