KRA unearths tax evasion racket at JKIA

The Kenya Revenue Authority has unearthed a racket of importers who are involved in tax evasion at JKIA.

The importers are attempting to exploit the amnesty earlier granted by President Uhuru Kenyatta to small traders who had their goods detained.

According to sources within KRA, an intelligence led operation has broken into a racket used by importers and their clearing agents to dodge paying proper taxes for Consignments coming through JKIA.

"The scheme is involves massive misdeclaration, concealment, undervaluation and forgery of import documents," senior officials at KRA told the Star on Tuesday.

The activities of the seven companies has occasioned the loss of Sh75 million in only eleven customs declarations, according to estimations by KRA.

In one incidence the importer is said to have fraudulently declared a consignment as carrying only 2,500 mobile phones.

Upon verification, the actual quantity was found to be 55,593 mobile phones from which an additional Sh8.5 million has been demanded by the KRA.