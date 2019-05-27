Uhuru orders clearance of goods confiscated at Embakasi ICD

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday directed the management of the Embakasi Inland Container Depot to clear the confiscated goods within three weeks.

He made the announcement during an impromptu visit to the depot in Embakasi.

The President assured traders their goods will be released as long as they adhere to procedures.

The government will vet, register and gazette all import and export cargo consolidators to root out tax evaders.

Uhuru has also directed Kenya Revenue Authority to vet all the consolidators in the depot and gazette their names.

"All consolidators sasa lazima wawe vetted by KRA na lazima wawe gazetted ndio tuakikishe tuko na watu waaminifu," he said.

This translates to, "All consolidators must be vetted by KRA and their names must be gazetted so we ensure honesty in the business."

Uhuru said the move is meant to flash out those who had been labeling freight meant for Kenya as being destined for Uganda or South Sudan to evade taxes.

The President assured traders he will find a solution to the situation.

The president held a close-door meeting with the various stakeholders at the depot.

The President's move comes after outcry from traders who said their goods take long to be cleared.

Data from Kenya Ports Authority shows the depot was receiving only four trains per week.

Since the SGR freight services began, the facility is now getting 49 trains in a week.