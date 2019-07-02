How cremation is done at Kariokor

The Kariokor Crematorium is one of the best-known in Kenya.

Attendant Maharaj Samshan gave the Star a picture of the process.

The crematorium charges a flat rate of Sh10,000 for a member and Sh22,500 for a non-Hindu.

Samshan said once a booking is made, the first step is to clean the place.

If it’s going to be at the electric kiln, officers ensure there is sufficient diesel to power it. And if it’s firewood, they stock enough for the job.

"The kiln undergoes maintenance once every year and a body requires about 40 litres of diesel to burn fully.,"he said.

CREMATION DAY

When a hearse arrives, there is a short session for prayers and then the body is transferred onto a trolley and then wheeled to the cremation chamber.

Like a master craftsman, Samshan places the body on an open pyre of wood for those being cremated on wood.

He says the rack must be a few metres off the ground.

The body is placed between logs and sawdust placed beneath the rack to be used to light the fire.

The temperature is 1,000 to 2,000 degrees Celsius.

"Cremation takes one-anda-half hours and involves the burning of the body inside the coffin, in line with Health ministry regulations,” Samshan said.

He says the family selects one member to light the fire.

Families can choose to have their relatives cremated at an open kiln as they watch or at a closed one.

AFTER CREMATION PROCESS

The family can wait for the ashes the same day or go back for them the following day.

If not collected within a certain time frame, the ashes are dispersed in the crematorium grounds.

Maharaj said the few bones left and the ashes can also be taken to the mortuary for collection by relatives in urns.

“The ashes weigh between a half or quarter a kilo,” he said.

Samshan and his colleague do all the work, including chopping firewood, cleaning, maintaining the lawn, pruning trees, preheating the cremators and sorting out paperwork.