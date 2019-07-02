Hit and run ex-prisons officer to spend 3 years in jail

A former prisons officer will spend three years in jail for killing a pregnant university student by dangerous driving. His driving licence has also been revoked.

Dismas Motongwa knocked down Maureen Wambui on Mombasa road on July 15 last year, drove off with her body stuck on his windshield for two kilometres, and dumped it in South C.

He then reported to Langata police station that he had hit a cow.

Wanting an abstract form to go repair his car, an officer at the station asked him to avail the vehicle but the accused said it could not be moved.

“On insisting, Motongwa availed the same vehicle he said could not be driven and even presented the blood covered number plate from the boot, an indication that he had taken it from the scene,” magistrate Elector Riany ruled last week.

The blood on number plate was confirmed to belong to the dead woman.

In her sentencing at a Milimani court, Riany considered that the deceased was pregnant when she died and that Motongwa had not apologised to her family.

Wambui’s mother had attempted to commit suicide following the sudden demise of her daughter.

He will concurrently serve three years in jail for causing death by dangerous driving and six months for giving false information to a person in the public service.

Following the sentencing, the family of the deceased has thanked the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.