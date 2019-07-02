Bob was a baby whisperer who made you care - Caroline Mutoko

This hurts. It hurts really bad and it will for a while. Bob hated preambles, so I won't bother with one. It took two hours for my tears to come. I found out at 3.25am and I sat quietly in the dark, looking through our various conversations over the years. I smiled.

Then at 5.30am, my tears came, gashing from my eyes hot and angry. By 6am, I was dry heaving, but I pulled myself together because I had to get the kids ready for school. As I type this, I have to figure out how to tell my daughter about Bob. We prayed for him and his family all the time, and she asked about his health with the seriousness of a trained nurse. When I think about breaking the news to her, my heart aches, my throat closes up and my tears return. Strangely, though, I can't say "Bob" without smiling. Actually, let's think of Bob and smile. He'd like that.

Bob met my Nduku when she was 2. He sat on the ground in his garden so he could meet her at her "level". They connected. They stayed connected. Kids got Bob and he got them. I can't tell you how often I have done that to connect with kids. It made so much sense. Bob was a baby whisperer.

One of my best moments was watching Bob take my friend's daughter, who was probably five months at the time, and just hold her, only giving her back to her mum when she needed to feed. Bob was a certified baby whisperer. I know there're people reading this and nodding. Bob was all kinds of awesome.

Bob cared. He cared about his team, his people. He cared that events started on time (sigh). He cared that his customers were happy. He cared that his friends were okay. He cared about poverty, inequality, our planet, Kenya, Me. Things that didn't bother most people bothered him because he cared and once he cared, he got you to care, too. Bob agreed to stay on as CEO at Safaricom because he cared. Safaricom wasn't a job, Bob didn't need a job. It was family, and you don't leave your family.

Wambui, you brought out the best in Bob and our God, who makes no mistakes, put you into his life, at this time, for this journey. What a ride! My commitment stands — I've got your back. I made that pledge as Bob's "Best Person" (an honour and a pleasure) at your wedding reception, I make it again today: I got you.

I speak for many in Kenya and the world over, when I say I am better for having known this bold, visionary, witty, caring, crazy-socks wearing, jazz-loving, brave, unapologetically beautiful soul. You had a great ride, Bob. You are a treasure, my friend. Now rest. Rest.