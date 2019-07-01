Hundreds ill after consuming carcasses of sick camels

Hundreds of residents in Tiaty, Baringo county, fear for their lives after consuming contaminated carcasses of camels.

A mysterious disease has killed more than 70 camels at Chesitet, Chesakam Riongo Ameyan, Kasakaram and Lorwatum villages since April this year.

“Our innocent and illiterate people have since been silently consuming the carcasses of the dead camels deep in the bushes and their manyattas,” Ripko-Kositei MCA Daniel Tuwit told the Star on Sunday.

Tuwit said majority of them were currently complaining of stomach upset, vomiting, diarrhoea and heart pains.

Tuwit called upon the county health officers to move to the area urgently to check and treat the patients.

“We thank God none has died, they have resorted taking traditional herbs because the nearest health facility is in Chemolingot town, 30 kilometres away,” he said.

He also noted poor roads and lack of means of transport to attend the nearby government health facilities.

“The locals also complained stomach pains when they consume the sick camel’s milk,” he said.

He also appealed to the public health and veterinary officers to move with speed to contact a research to ascertain the cause the exact deaths of the camels.