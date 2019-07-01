DCI officers recovers revolver pistol stolen from civilian

DCI officers have recovered a firearm stolen from a civilian firearm holder.

In a tweet on Sunday, DCI said, "A revolver pistol with five rounds of ammunition reported stolen from a civilian fiream holder on 23/6/2019 was today recovered at Kayole area in Naivasha and three arrests made."

Officers acted on a tip off the DCI and first arrested James Lokol Kamais, 21, from within Naivasha.

The first suspect then led to the second suspect in Kihoto area where 31-year-old Joseph Odeko was also arrested.

Odeko led the officers to Karagita area, where the third suspect, Ibrahim Mwangi Wanyoike was arrested, leading way to his house in Kayole.