DCI officers recovers revolver pistol stolen from civilian

Firearm recovered Picture of Pistol with 5 rounds of ammo as posted by DCI Kenya on their twitter handle
Image by @DCI_Kenya on twitter
In Summary

•DCI kenya catches three suspects with a pistol and five rounds of ammo, that were reported stolen at Solai Police Station.

by Diksha Suri
News
01 July 2019 - 15:11

DCI officers have recovered a firearm stolen from a civilian firearm holder.

In a tweet on Sunday, DCI said, "A revolver pistol with five rounds of ammunition reported stolen from a civilian fiream holder on 23/6/2019 was today recovered at Kayole area in Naivasha  and three arrests made."

Officers acted on a tip off the DCI and first arrested James Lokol Kamais, 21, from within Naivasha.

 The first suspect then led to the second suspect in Kihoto area where 31-year-old Joseph Odeko was also arrested. 

Odeko led the officers to Karagita area, where the third suspect, Ibrahim Mwangi Wanyoike was arrested, leading way to his house in Kayole.

