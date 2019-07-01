CORRIDORS OF POWER

Did Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho pull a fast one on his Migori counterpart Okoth Obado? It would appear the firebrand county chief has been looking for an opportunity to score a political goal on Obado in his own backyard after years of a frosty relationship. Friday was the perfect day for revenge. At a harambee in Suna East, Joho stormed Obado's backyard in what was seen as a deliberate plan to test the waters since his entourage was stoned in 2014 in Migori town. Despite arriving without notifying Obado, Joho did not hide his influence as he was accompanied by about 10 MPs both from within the county and without. After the fundraiser ended peacefully, many were left wondering if Obado has decided to eat humble pie or his retreat was strategic. It would be interesting to see how many of such trips Joho will make to Migori.