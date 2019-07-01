CORRIDORS OF POWER

• A political broker from Nairobi, who bitterly lost an ODM ticket in 2017, has all of a sudden emerged from his cocoon to repair his image
Did Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho pull a fast one on his Migori counterpart Okoth Obado? It would appear the firebrand county chief has been looking for an opportunity to score a political goal on Obado in his own backyard after years of a frosty relationship. Friday was the perfect day for revenge. At a harambee in Suna East, Joho stormed Obado's backyard in what was seen as a deliberate plan to test the waters since his entourage was stoned in 2014 in Migori town. Despite arriving without notifying Obado, Joho did not hide his influence as he was accompanied by about 10 MPs both from within the county and without. After the fundraiser ended peacefully, many were left wondering if Obado has decided to eat humble pie or his retreat was strategic. It would be interesting to see how many of such trips Joho will make to Migori.
A political broker from Nairobi, who bitterly lost an ODM ticket in 2017, has all of a sudden emerged from his cocoon to repair his image. The politician is said to be very busy endearing himself to Governor Mike Sonko ahead of the 2022 polls. That he has rebranded himself as a strong pro-Sonko lieutenant despite his previous stinging criticism of the county boss is what has caught the attention of observers. It is also not lost on many Kenyans that the politician has been battling many land cases that forced him into hibernation. Will he be a credible face in the governor's brigade going forward? Only time will tell.
Many Kenyans are wondering if an East African Legislative Assembly member ever travels across the border to attend sittings in the Arusha-based legislature. Some Kenyans have taken to social media to criticise the legislator for his conspicuous presence in Kenya lately and particularly in Nairobi. Those who launched a blistering attack on the MP said he has become too busy in Nairobi in what could comprise his input in the regional Parliament. Is the lawmaker aware that he is representing Kenya in EALA to advance and protect the country's interests or he has become a busybody with no clue on his mandate? This is definitely interesting and is bound to trigger more debate in the coming days.
A first-term MP from Kisii is attempting some firebrand politics and could soon find himself isolated over his ferocious attacks on Interior CS Fred Matiang'i. The MP who barks often violently with venom against his seniors found himself in trouble when he launched criticism on Matiang'i last month while maintaining his unwavering loyalty to DP William Ruto. But the CS, who has lately launched vigorous tours in the region, has won the souls and minds of most MPs and even the two governors from the region in what could further complicate the MP's game plan. In what appears to be Matiang'i's scheme to consolidate the region behind him, the lawmaker is becoming isolated and may soon get a taste of his own medicine.