World Bank ranks Nyandarua best performing county

Nyandarua has been named the best performing county in the recent World Bank assessment.

Governor Francis Kimemia received the trophy during the launch of the Kenya Devolution Support Programme at Laico Regency Hotel, Nairobi, on Thursday.

He said: “This is proof that Nyandarua can lead. Some people belittled us thinking we shall forever be confined at the bottom. But now Nyandarua is shining, there is God. "

Kimemia also received Sh254 million for being the best performer. The money is part of Sh4 billion being released to 22 counties set to benefit under the programme.

“This trophy is not just a glass. It is worth Sh254 million, it is our victory, the people of Nyandarua," he said.

The county chief attributed his victory to good leadership, prudent financial management, professional and disciplined workforce among other attributes.

He prides himself of being a student of the former President Mwai Kibaki, during whose tenure development, especially in infrastructure, was achieved. He said he learned from Kibaki that not shouting, but discipline and focus achieve results.

Among great contributors to Kimemia's success are civil servants employed during the term of former governor Daniel Waithaka. Upon assumption of office in 2017, Kimemia assured the county he would not sack anyone as "that is not his nature" but will ensure all work together for the good of Nyandarua.

This trick saw all the departments continue working uninterrupted with unrivalled institutional memory to bank on.

“I am still working with the chief officers who served the former regime. The officers who were in office when Nyandarua used to be ranked 47 out of 47 counties. All of us are pulling in the same direction. That shows you government workers are not bad. All you need is to provide leadership, it does not matter who employed them," he said.

Kimemia is also working with all the other county staff he found in the county, he said.

He said they agreed to run the county as an investment entity where everybody focused on productivity and value for money in every undertaking.

He said staff were also united with the residents through the second County Annual Development Plan.