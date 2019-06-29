Bush meat found in Nairobi's Burma market

Kenya Wildlife Services on Friday confiscated 800 kilogrammes of illegal bush meat trade at the popular Burma market in Eastlands, Nairobi.

Fifteen suspects were arrested and arraigned before a Kibera court to answer to charges of selling un-inspected meat, dealing in and being in possession of bush meat among other charges.

If found guilty, the arrested could face a jailterm of not less than three years with an option of a fine.

Buying and selling of bush meat is illegal in Kenya.

Consumption of bush meat poses a public health risk since the meat is not inspected.

Human beings who consume such meat risk contracting zoonotic diseases such as anthrax.

This week, other two poaching incidents were reported in Kajiado County and Portland Farm next to Game Ranch in Athi River, Machakos County.

On Wednesday, it was discovered that two zebras had been poached, which led to an operation to arrest the suspects.

In the operation, the team impounded motor vehicles believed to have been used to ferry the recovered bush meat.

The suspects were also involved in livestock theft in parts of Kajiado and Machakos counties.

The public was cautioned against buying meat from suspicious outlets operating without licences.

KWS called on relevant authorities to ensure that meat outlets are regularly inspected and licensed as per existing laws and regulations.

People were also urged to report any suspected cases of poaching or bush meat dealing to KWS or other law enforcement agencies.

Last in year in March, Tourism secretary for Tourism Najib Balala said his ministry would undertake research this year on farming of game ahead of the re-introduction.

“We must benefit from this (game) resource, my team is working on it and definitely we will encourage the farming of wildlife and then we will have availability of game meat being sold in our restaurants and our hotels,” he said during the opening of Tamarind Tree Hotel in Nairobi.

Restaurants, including the Carnivore, have been lobbying the government to allow for the re-introduction since the 2004 ban, which only allows for sale of ostrich and crocodile.

According to the government the re-introduction will boost competitiveness of the facilities on the global culinary landscape.