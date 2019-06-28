Close

Unvetted gun holders will be treated as criminals - Matiang'i

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
News
28 June 2019 - 12:19
Matiangi receiving the final report on the recently concluded vetting of all civilian gun holders by the Firearms Licensing Board
Image: MAUREEN KINYANJUI

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has directed 4,407 people holding guns to report to the nearest police station within the next 7 days.

The CS said they will be issued with a license, failure to which they will be treated as criminals and termed to be dangerous.

According to Matiang'i, there are 13,805 registered gun holders in the country and among them, only 9,398 were vetted.

 

Matiang'i also said after the vetting there were 33 registered gun dealers and shooting clubs but only 23 were inspected.

He noted that 13 gun dealers got their licenses cancelled while announcing that only 20 gun dealers will be operating in the country.

CS Fred Matiang'i addressing the media after receiving the final report on the recently concluded vetting of all civilian gun holders by the Firearms Licensing Board.
Image: MAUREEN KINYANJUI

However, Matiangi said that they have decided to put on hold issuance of guns dealership for some time to first track the 4,407 people holding the licenses but have not been vetted.

According to IG Hilary Mutyambai, all private firearm holders will be expected to show their certificate of ownership wherever they go from August. This also applies security guards and military officers.

