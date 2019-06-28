Unvetted gun holders will be treated as criminals - Matiang'i

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has directed 4,407 people holding guns to report to the nearest police station within the next 7 days.

The CS said they will be issued with a license, failure to which they will be treated as criminals and termed to be dangerous.

According to Matiang'i, there are 13,805 registered gun holders in the country and among them, only 9,398 were vetted.

Matiang'i also said after the vetting there were 33 registered gun dealers and shooting clubs but only 23 were inspected.

He noted that 13 gun dealers got their licenses cancelled while announcing that only 20 gun dealers will be operating in the country.