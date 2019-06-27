Nacada wants alcohol laws reviewed to curb abuse

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse wants liquor licensing reviewed to help fight alcoholism in the country.

Nacada chief executive officer Victor Okioma said the review will help mitigate the challenges the authority faces in addressing the abuse of alcohol.

Okioma attributed the increased cases of alcohol abuse in the country to improper licensing of bars and other outlets selling alcohol.

Currently, county governments are responsible for licensing of bars as per the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act 2010.

This, the authority boss said, has led to a high number of alcohol outlets thereby increasing access to liquor.

Okioma said county governments are mostly motivated by revenue collection from licensing fees rather than considering the health of the people.

He made the remarks in Kisumu on Tuesday.

“We have engaged the Inter-governmental Relations Committee to work on the review,” he said.