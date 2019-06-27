Bomet youths rough up cleric after prayers for Laboso

Rowdy youths for the second time in as many on Wednesday invaded Bomet county offices and paralysed operations.

The youths had on Tuesday stormed the offices demanding to know why one of them had been arrested for leaking employment documents.

The events unfolded shortly after an inter-denominational prayer session for Governor Joyce Laboso who left the country on May 29 for London to be treated for a yet to be disclosed ailment.

Close sources in her office on Wednesday confided in the Star that the governor might be flown to India for further treatment.

Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok has maintained that Laboso was recuperating well and would be discharged soon.

Bishop Augustine Rugut of Jesus Gospel Ministries, who presided over the prayers, was not spared during the midday incident. He was roughed up just after the prayers.

The youths accused him of referring to them as brokers in his prayer.

The youths also took their anger to the deputy governor's office where they were denied entry forcing them to engage in a fight with his security detail.

One of the bodyguards was forced to draw a gun to restrain the youth who had started fighting the guards.

The four Administration Police officers called for reinforcement from their colleagues who arrived and swiftly contained the situation.

Nobody was arrested.

Barchok termed the incident as unfortunate, warning that all those involved will face the law.

He assured the residents that there was no power vacuum as he was fully in charge of the county.

"There are no power tussles here...the law is clear that when the governor is away the deputy takes charge," he said.

