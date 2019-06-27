Close

NO ARRESTS

Bomet youths rough up cleric after prayers for Laboso

The prayer session was organised for the ailing governor who is in London for treatment

In Summary

• The rowdy youths accused the clergyman of referring to them as brokers in his prayer. 

• They were forced to flee after the APs called for reinforcement. 

by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
News
27 June 2019 - 00:00
Some of the county staff during the prayer session for the governor at the county offices on Wednesday
ANOTHER INCIDENT: Some of the county staff during the prayer session for the governor at the county offices on Wednesday
Image: Felix Kipkemoi

Rowdy youths for the second time in as many on Wednesday invaded Bomet county offices and paralysed operations. 

The youths had on Tuesday stormed the offices demanding to know why one of them had been arrested for leaking employment documents. 

The events unfolded shortly after an inter-denominational prayer session for Governor Joyce Laboso who left the country on May 29 for London to be treated for a yet to be disclosed ailment. 

Close sources in her office on Wednesday confided in the Star that the governor might be flown to India for further treatment. 

Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok has maintained that Laboso was recuperating well and would be discharged soon. 

Bishop Augustine Rugut of Jesus Gospel Ministries, who presided over the prayers, was not spared during the midday incident. He was roughed up just after the prayers. 

The youths accused him of referring to them as brokers in his prayer.

The youths also took their anger to the deputy governor's office where they were denied entry forcing them to engage in a fight with his security detail. 

One of the bodyguards was forced to draw a gun to restrain the youth who had started fighting the guards.

The four Administration Police officers called for reinforcement from their colleagues who arrived and swiftly contained the situation. 

Nobody was arrested. 

Barchok termed the incident as unfortunate, warning that all those involved will face the law. 

He assured the residents that there was no power vacuum as he was fully in charge of the county. 

"There are no power tussles here...the law is clear that when the governor is away the deputy takes charge," he said.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

Speculation as Laboso takes month medical leave

Not been seen in public for three weeks, office says all county operations are normal.
News
4 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
News
27 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    19h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Zimbabwe ends decade of dollarisation in new currency reform
    1d ago Africa

  4. Millet chocolate earns Busia entrepreneur US fellowship
    1d ago Big Read

Latest Videos