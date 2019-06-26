Rangwe residents live in fear as hyenas kill livestock

Residents of four villages in Rangwe constituency on Tuesday urged the KWS to capture five hyenas that have been killing their livestock.

The wild animals have in the last three weeks been roaming about day and night.

Residents of Kamolo, Gongo, Nyawita and Nyakwadha villages said they live in fear.

The hyenas attack goats, sheep and cows.

Resident Michael Ogonda said, “I have lost six goats and four sheep after they were attacked by two hyenas. My neighbour also lost some sheep.”

Residents say they sell their livestock to pay school fees and for survival.

"We appeal to the KWS to intervene by restraining the hyenas,” Ogonda said.

Last week, three goats were found dead near a bush, where they were grazing.

On Tuesday, KWS officer in charge of Homa Bay county Grace Wendot said they are working closely with residents to capture the animals.