Rains across 20 counties in next four days, says Met

Twenty counties across the country are set to continue getting rains for the next four days, the weatherman has said.

Those set to receive rains in the morning are Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo and Uasin Gishu.

Elgeyo Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia will also receive rains in the mornings until Sunday.

The rains will pave way for showers and thunderstorms.

The forecast which was released on Monday is valid till Saturday.

Temperatures in the 20 counties will range from 13 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius.

In Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka counties, it will be chilly in the morning until Sunday.

Temperatures will range from nine degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius.

Kenya Meteorological Department director Stella Aura said rains are expected at the border of Kenya with Uganda and South Sudan in counties of Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu.

Temperatures will range between 25 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

"Counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo will experience sunny intervals in the morning until Sunday," Aura said.

She said the temperature will range from 16 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.

In the counties of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado and Taita Taveta, mornings will be cloudy before paving way for sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Temperatures will range from 12 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius.

Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale will experience sunny intervals in the morning and afternoon for the next four days.

Temperatures will range between 20 degrees Celsius to 31 degrees Celsius.

Strong southerly winds of greater than 25 knots expected over the Eastern half of the country with large waves over the Indian Ocean.

