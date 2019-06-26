New NCPB boss finally takes office

The National Cereals and Produce Board has a new managing director after a prolonged impasse over salary.

Joseph Muna Kimote was received at the grain handling facility by chairman Mutea Iringo yesterday. He has been general manager at the National Social Security Fund.

Kimote was appointed in December by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri but his move to NCPB was delayed after he allegedly declined due to low pay.

Kiunjuri was in April quoted by the media explaining that Kimote had declined to take Sh500,000 as salary because the NSSF paid him Sh700,000.

“I received the names and appointed Mr Kimote as the new managing director of the NCPB after he emerged top in the interviews. However, he is yet to assume his new role, arguing that what he is being offered is below his expectations,” the Business Daily quoted Kiunjuri.

“I did my work as required by the law and the rest I have left to the relevant body that deals with the issues of salaries,” he said.

Mr Kimote took over from Zakayo Magara who has been acting from last month. Magara had himself taken over from Albin Sang, another temporary managing director.

In a statement dispatched to newsrooms, Iringo said recruiting a substantive MD by the institution is part of its initiatives to strengthen its management and transform it into a commercially viable entity.

Strengthened management is also aimed at ensuring it is financially self-sustaining, he said.

