TRAGIC ACCIDENT

Man runs over two-year-old daughter as he reverses car

Distraught father left in tears as police are called over to carry the girl's body.

In Summary

• Emotions ran high among family members and neighbours as they tried to come to terms with the bizarre incident.

• According to neighbour Jane Njeri, the man was leaving the house for the nearby trading centre when the incident occurred.

by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
26 June 2019 - 00:00
A two-year-old girl died in Ndabibi, Naivasha, after her father ran over her with a car as he reversed. 

The girl had run behind the car without her father's knowledge. She died on the spot. 

The distraught father was in tears as Kongoni police station officers took away the child's body to the mortuary. 

 

Emotions ran high among family members and neighbours as they tried to come to terms with the bizarre incident.

Neighbour Jane Njeri said the man was leaving the house for the nearby trading centre. “It’s one of the saddest incidents in this area as the infant followed the father to the car who unknowingly killed her,” she said.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said the body had been taken to Naivasha subcounty hospital mortuary.

“According to initial investigations, the man accidentally ran over the minor killing her on the spot and we have opened an inquest file following the incident,” he said.

At nearby Kongoni trading centre, police are holding a senior flower farm manager for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old child.

The suspect, in his late 40s, is said to have committed the offence when the child's mother was at work in a flower farm.

The minor was treated at Naivasha subcounty hospital where it was confirmed that she had been sexually abused.

 

“The man who is well known in this area lured the minor into his house where he defiled her but the girl who was in great pain revealed everything to the mother,” she said.

(Edited by O. Owino)

