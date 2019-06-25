Shed cultural practices that waste land, Rasanga tells Luos

Siaya governor Cornel Rasanga has urged Luo elders to review some of the cultural practices that are retrogressive that promote wastage of scarce land.

Rasanga cited the habit by the Luo community of encouraging their descendants to construct different homesteads despite the unavailability of land in the region.

The governor said it was high time the Luo community embraced housing all family members in one homestead to reserve the other available land for productive activities.

“This is a big challenge that when a father has five sons, he tasks all of them to build five separate homesteads despite the limited land available,” Rasanga said, adding that any additional chunk of land should be reserved for cultivation and breeding of cattle.

He spoke on Monday during the launch of the Third Annual Got Ramogi Cultural Festival.

During the occasion, Rasanga was endorsed as the Siaya County Luo Council of Elders where a spear, traditional stool, shield and a whisker were presented to him.

The elders led by the chairman Joseph Obare, Camlus Lubalo(secretary), Barack Tunya(Ugunja National organising secretary) and retired former senior chief Ongongo presided over the ceremony.

Obare said Rasanga would be the face of top leadership in Siaya county similar to opposition chief Raila Odinga who represents the National outfit.

“We will rally support behind your endeavours,” Obare added.

Rasanga in his acceptance speech tasked the elders to go back to the cradle land of Luos in Sudan and borrow more practices that have since been sidelined by the western practices.

His deputy James Okumbe said it was high time the diverse cultural practices were strengthened through practical forums like the famed annual Got Ramogi festivities.

The occasion was attended by County Executive Members George Rubik (Governance), Bernard Mboha (Roads), Rashid Mungla (Finance) and Mary Omondi(Education).

Others were Charles Ogada (Agriculture), Elizabeth Odhiambo(Tourism) and Adrian Ouma(Water).

Rasanga said Kericho Governor Paul Cheokwony will be the guest of honour during the three-day event that draws participants from all walks of life.

