Pastor, husband charged with Sh3 million fraud

A pastor and her husband were on Monday charged with seven counts of forgery and fraud for lying that they were renovating a church.

Christine Anyango and husband Edward Otieno were accused of conspiracy with intent to defraud Jitegemee Credit Scheme of Sh3 million in 2015.

They borrowed the money, saying it would be used in church renovation.

They forged minutes by Glad Tidings Crusade trustees to obtain the loan.

They were also charged with forging the minutes of the resolution to borrow the cash for the church renovation. They claimed the minutes were signed by Esther Mueni on June 7, 2015.

The couple faced three other charges in court.

Affidavits showed the church, Glad Tidings Crusade, was founded in 1975, but has been managed by different trustees after the founder past.

The 'fraud' was detected after Faith Zawadi contacted one of the pastors inquiring why they were not servicing the loan the church had taken.

The head of the church called a meeting which was attended by all members except the two accused persons, the court heard.

They visited the church and no renovation had been made. The case was reported to police who arrested the two.

The couple denied the charges before Makadara chief magistrate Heston Nyaga and were granted a bail of Sh50,000 with an alternative bond of Sh200,000.

The case will be heard on November 3.