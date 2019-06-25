Close

NCPB's new managing director takes office

In Summary

• The new NCPB managing director had served at the National Social Security Fund as a general manager earlier.

• Kimote comes in at a time when the board is selling Strategic Food Reserve to millers in order to stabilise prices of maize flour.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
25 June 2019 - 18:09
From the left: New NCPB MD Joseph Kimote with NCPB Chairman Mutea Iringo.
Image: COURTESY

NCPB's new managing director reported to office on Tuesday.

Joseph Muna Kimote was appointed after a recruitment process in December last year.

He takes over from Zakayo Magara, whose has been serving on acting capacity.

He was introduced to the staff by NCPB chairman Mutea Iringo.

The new NCPB managing director previously served at the National Social Security Fund as a general manager.

Other senior managers who were interviewed include Samuel Kaogo, who is the general manager for finance and accounting, John Matiri, the general manger for marketing and operations , Nelson Waswa, the procurement manager and Noah Koskei, the corporate planning manager.

Kimote comes in at a time when NCPB is in the process of implementing the Warehouse Receipt System which aims to revolutionise grain marketing in the country.

