Man admits stealing Sh11,000 jacket 'because it was too cold'

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
25 June 2019 - 00:00
A man on Monday told a Kibera court that he stole an Adidas jacket from the Sarit Centre mall for the sake of his health because "it was so cold".

Before principal magistrate Derrick Kuto was Norbert Kilei charged with stealing the Sh11,000 jacket from the Sarit Centre shopping mall on June 22 pretending that he was a businessman interested to purchase the item.

 

Kilei entered the shop and headed to the area designated for jackets looking for the best.

He removed his old jacket and put on the jacket and disappeared but he was arrested and taken to Parklands police station.

He told the court that he had come from Uthiru headed to town. He alighted at Westlands because it was cold.

“I was from Uthiru and yes I entered the mall, inspected the jacket and picked it. It was so cold and I had no otherwise,” he said.

He was released on a Sh50,000 bond until July 11 when the case will be mentioned. The hearing will be on August 29. 

Edited by R.Wamochie 

