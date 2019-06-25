Kuria says he's behind La Mada meetings and that Ruto forming personality cult

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has said that he initiated the meetings at La Mada hotel.

Kuria told NTV on Tuesday that as the 'coordinator of development matters in Mt Kenya region', he pulled together PSs, CSs, entrepreneurs and senators for the meeting.

“I'm the one who initiated these meetings of La Mada, including the choice of the hotel, I’m the one who initiated it, because I am the coordinator of development in our region,” Kuria said.

Four Cabinet Secretaries were summoned by the DCI on Monday over an alleged plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto. The plot was allegedly hatched at the hotel.

They dismissed the claims.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Industrialisation CS Peter Munya said the claims were baseless despite confirming the meetings happened.

Munya said that the DCI had summoned them following a complaint from Ruto.

"They (DCI) have confirmed to us that DP Ruto made a call and complained that some CSs together with other senior government officers have been meeting at La Mada; He gave us specific dates of 14th May 2019," Munya said.

The CS added that they have the "freedom of association" and their meetings arose from complaints by Mt Kenya MPs that the government had neglected the region.

Kuria said that he cannot tell whether the meetings discussed a plot to eliminate Ruto.

"I cannot tell whether the meetings discussed whether the meetings discussed the elimination of the DP Ruto; maybe or maybe not," he said.

He said he is against delegitimisation of meetings aimed at discussing developmental agenda.

"There is need to have meetings to discuss developmental matters. In fact I'm planning to change the venue to my private office," he said.

Kuria says he is ready to record a statement with the DCI.

"It is my civic duty to help. I will record the statement with Kinoti so that developmental meetings in the Mt Kenya region are not delegitimised."

Kuria, who has announced his plan to vie against the DP in 2o22, advised Ruto to stop "the personality cult" around him.

"Ruto please let's talk about the country. Avoid people who are advising you to develop a personality cult around you for it ends up in destruction," he said.

Kuria said Ruto has been personalising his speeches instead of focusing on the country.

"During the prayer breakfast he mentioned the letter 'I' 17 times. At the Akorino event it stopped about the country it was where Uhuru has taken me. This are early signs of personality cult."

On Monday, political observers said Jubilee was staring at a nasty split and warned that service delivery, especially President Uhuru’s legacy projects, would be dealt a staggering blow.

“The Cabinet is not reading from the same script. I am shocked by how low we have sunk,” Kuria told the Star.