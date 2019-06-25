A huge fire has engulfed Jubilee, the party might collapse anytime

This is the beginning of the end of the Jubilee government. It's now official that Deputy President William Ruto is being fought by none other than President Uhuru Kenya's coterie.

The question we should put to the President is: If, indeed, he is not part of the plot to finish Ruto politically, why is he silent when his deputy is under political siege by the forces well known to him?

Kenya is headed in the wrong direction when it gets to a point where the infighting has engulfed the Cabinet.

How will a divided Cabinet function? Will the three Cabinet Secretaries who have been accused of plotting to assassinate Ruto take instructions from him?

The Cabinet Secretaries have attacked the DP in public and even called him names.

The President and the DP should sit down and get both political and administrative solutions to the fast deteriorating situation.

What happened with collective responsibility in Cabinet? The big question is if, indeed, these Cabinet Secretaries were discussing development projects for Mt Kenya region, why were they holding these meetings in secret? And why were they meeting in secret to discuss development projects meant for one region? Who will discuss the development challenges of other regions which are not represented in these meetings?

The country will be expecting Kenyatta, as CS Peter Munya pointed out that the President was aware of the meetings, to tell us when the team was appointed and reveal its mandate?

Is their mandate different from the Cabinet committee on national projects chaired by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i ?

The bureaucrats plotting to kill the DP are from Mt Kenya. Kenyatta will have a tough task to manage the situation. He has only two options. Come to the defence of his deputy or tell the public why his relationship with Ruto has collapsed.

When Uhuru went to bed with ODM chief Raila Odinga via the handshake, they had only one agenda: to ensure Ruto does not enter State House.

When they were crafting the handshake, Ruto was a lightweight. But in past one year, his roots have sunk deep and now enjoys huge following across the country more so in Rift Valley and Mt Kenya.

The DP seems to have reached a point of no return. That's why he is all over the country campaigning. He has been betrayed deeply.

A big fire is consuming Jubilee and it is only a matter of days before it comes down tumbling.

It is the end of Uhuru legacy and we are likely to go for an election before the end of the year.

The High Court advocate spoke to the Star.