Waiyaki Way landlords want compensation reviewed

Traders operating along the Waiyaki Way have asked the Directorate of Valuation and Taxation to review their compensation.
They say the money they are to receive is too little compared with their investments.
They say the ongoing construction and expansion of 26km James Gichuru up to Rironi road has forced so many of them close their businesses while others left counting losses.
People Affected by Project chairman Kimani Njuki says areas affected are from Westlands, Kangemi, Uthiru, Kinoo, Gitaru up to Rironi area.
Njuki said the documents they got from National Lands Commission indicate that traders with hardwares, clinics, shops, hotels and bars will start receiving disturbance allowances to assist them to move, but landlords have not been addressed.
According to NLC, traders will receive between Sh40,000 and Sh 0,000 for 24 months, a similar case which is expected for landlords.
"This is so bad and unheard of. Building owners have not received any word. We have been left paying loans we secured to build these flats, but our tenants will get something to help them move" he said.
Jane Wamaitha, a trader, said her name is not listed by the NLC. among others.
She said she has raised the issue with the Kenya National Highway Authority but nothing to include their names has been done.
"We want President Uhuru Kenyatta to come to our rescue since the NLC and KeNHA do not want to listen to us. Those whose names are missing might be left poor if no one helps us out," she said.
Owners of Nuclear Petrol Station in Uthiru said business has gone down, and they are now contemplating laying off some workers.
"We used to sell between 10,000 and 16,000 litres of fuel of diesel and petrol every day but now, we do not sell more than 2,000 litres a day," Elkana Mbugua, the station manager, said.
Mbugua said KeNHA and NLC have said that they cannot be compensated since one part of the station is on the highway reserve.
"A small part is on the road reserve, but the bigger part is on land we have a title deed to. We pay taxes and all other levies the government wants, why sideline us?" Mbugua posed.
Njuki said members have vowed not to sign the NLC letters to accept the deals, demanding a review instead.
Njuki said PAP has advised its members to sue NLC and KenNHA over the issues they have raised.
"We want the review done in public glare. We want to know what criteria used by the NLC and Kenha. There is something they are hiding" he said.
Njuki said they will raise the issues with Transport CS James Macharia when he attends the Senate Committee of Transport tomorrow.
The Sh 16.4 billion World Bank-funded road is being constructed by China Wu Yi company.