Waiyaki Way landlords want compensation reviewed

Traders operating along the Waiyaki Way have asked the Directorate of Valuation and Taxation to review their compensation.

They say the money they are to receive is too little compared with their investments.

They say the ongoing construction and expansion of 26km James Gichuru up to Rironi road has forced so many of them close their businesses while others left counting losses.

People Affected by Project chairman Kimani Njuki says areas affected are from Westlands, Kangemi, Uthiru, Kinoo, Gitaru up to Rironi area.

Njuki said the documents they got from National Lands Commission indicate that traders with hardwares, clinics, shops, hotels and bars will start receiving disturbance allowances to assist them to move, but landlords have not been addressed.

According to NLC, traders will receive between Sh40,000 and Sh 0,000 for 24 months, a similar case which is expected for landlords.

"This is so bad and unheard of. Building owners have not received any word. We have been left paying loans we secured to build these flats, but our tenants will get something to help them move" he said.

Jane Wamaitha, a trader, said her name is not listed by the NLC. among others.

She said she has raised the issue with the Kenya National Highway Authority but nothing to include their names has been done.