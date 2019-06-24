Uhuru ignores Ruto allies' push for PG

Jubilee MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto have been pushing the party leadership to convene the PG to “discuss several in-house matters” that have threatened to split the ruling party.

Two factions already exist – Tangatanga associated with Ruto allies and Kieleweke which leans towards Uhuru. Also in Kieleweke are some 2017 election losers, who with the Opposition, are against Ruto succeeding Uhuru in 2022.

The MPs pushing for the PG want in particular to know the terms of engagement with Raila in the 'handshake' and the end result of the Building Bridges Taskforce currently traversing the country collecting views from Kenyans.

The referendum is also a point of concern as the MPs are divided on the stand they should take on the plebiscite which is being pushed by the Raila camp.

The MPs are also keen to know from the President if the 2013 election deal with Ruto stands.

Since entering into a political deal with Raila, Uhuru has been giving mixed signals on his commitment to support Ruto in the 2022 presidential race.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said the PG was long overdue “not just to bond as a jubilee family but also to review and set the political and legislative agenda”.

“The PG is no longer an option because there are critical issues concerning the party agenda and the Big Four Agenda. The legislative agenda should be key because we need to fast-track Jubilee manifesto implementation,” Cherargei said.

The close Ruto ally, who is the Senate Legal Affairs and Human Rights committee chairman, said the meeting will also offer an opportunity to deal with infighting and plan for party elections.

“The infighting of party members should be sorted out. The aspect of party primaries is critical to strengthen the party going into the future and we need to sort out errand party officials through disciplinary action,” he said.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech, another Ruto ally, said it was shameful for the President to ignore members for asking for PG.

The first time MP said the reason why Jubilee is yet to call the PG is because of “lame duck party officials", lack of goodwill by the party leadership and “unfounded fear of fallout in case the PG is convened”.