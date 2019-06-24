Ruto's Weston Hotel must be demolished - KCAA

Deputy President William Ruto's Weston Hotel in Langa'ta should be brought down because the land on which it sits was acquired through fraud, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has said.

According to papers filed in court in a fresh suit by KCAA in its attempt to reclaim the land, the authority's lawyers accuse the hotel of dispossessing the agency of its land with impunity and in collusion with two private entities and the National Land Commission.

The petition filed before Environment and Land court last week argues that the Langa'ta Road land was initially owned by the Directorate of Civil Aviation, which was succeeded by KCAA, and the corporation was pursuing its registration to build its head office.

However, two private companies "procured registration as owners of the same land through illegality, fraud and corruption" before forcibly evicting the authority and its employees.

"They forcibly removed the petitioner's costly air navigation equipment and spares and dumped them at sites in Industrial Area and Athi River, causing their degradation from harsh exposure to the elements," the documents read.

Of interest to Weston is the accusation by the agency that it accepted to be part of a scheme by the two entities to defeat KCAA's efforts to reclaim the land by buying it at "grossly undervalued price of Sh10 million" in June 2007.

"By this, Weston Hotel participated in perpetrating the fraud and illegal grabbing of the public land," KCAA says.