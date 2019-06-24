Close

USE TIN LAMPS

Power cut disrupts health services in Kabondo Kasipul

Most services not available at two Homa Bay Hospitals for two months

In Summary

• Kenya Power has not responded after hospitals management reported the problem

• Homa Bay county government has also not offered any help.

by BY ROBERT OMOLLO
News
24 June 2019 - 06:00
Image: MAURICE ALAL

Health care services at two main hospitals in Kabondo Kasipul constituency have been paralyzed due to lack of power for two months.

 

Ramula and Kauma hospitals are without power after transformers broke down.

Subcounty medical health officer Ray Kajwang’ said the situation has affected operations.

 

He said medical workers use tin lamps at night.

“We have experienced many challenges in accessing the records for patients at the two health facilities since we can’t open computers,” Kajwang’ said.

Speaking on Sunday, Kajwang' said they had reported the matter to Homa Bay government for intervention.

“Some health officers are forced to attend patients using candles. We appealed to the county government to install solar-powered backup as a solution,” he added.

Kajwang’ said they can no longer offer laboratory and other outpatient services at the two health facilities.

He said the hospital management raised the concern with Kenya Power in the regional office but they have not responded.

 

Rachuonyo Level 4 Hospital was hit with acute water shortage months ago.

by BY ROBERT OMOLLO
News
24 June 2019 - 06:00

