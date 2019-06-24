Nyumba Kumi leader charged with breaking minor’s hip

A Nyumba Kumi leader on Friday appeared in a Kibera court for beating up a minor and breaking his hip.

David Gachagua at first admitted the charges before Kibera Senior resident Magistrate Barbara Ojoo.

However, after listening to the facts of the case, he denied the charges.

He was accused of beating a six-year-old boy who was playing football with friends in a nearby field close to his house on June 3 in Kawangware within Nairobi County.

According to the prosecution, the accused was offended after a ball the complainant and his friends were playing with was kicked into his house causing disruption.

He took the ball, cut it into pieces and threw it to the boys.

But the complainant's friends went to their house and brought another ball which was kicked into the accused's house for a second time.

Gachagua again cut it into pieces and threw it to the boys. He then came out of his house and beat up the boy, breaking his hip joint.

The other minors ran away on seeing the beating their friend had received.

The complainant went home and came back with his mother to the accused's house. The mother asked him why he had assaulted her son.

But Gachagua declined to respond and instead locked himself in his house.

The boy's mother reported the matter to Kilimani police station. The man was arrested and arraigned.

The minor was taken to Mbagathi hospital where he was admitted, treated and discharged. He was issued with a P3 form.

In his defense, the accused told the court that the minor abused him that he was broke and stoned him occasioning him bodily harm.

He told the court that the minor and the friends never respected his house hence the need to force them to behave and become responsible persons in the future.

The accused said that the complainant’s mother had held a grudge against him hence the case.

He told the Magistrate to forgive him as he was only performing his role as a parent as it was in a traditional society set up.

Gachagua told the magistrate to advise the minor and his mother because neighbours ought to stay in peace.

The magistrate released him on a bond of Sh30,000 and a cash bail of Sh15,000 and the surety of the same amount.

Ojoo directed the matter be mentioned on July 7. Hearing is scheduled for August 21.

(Edited by O. Owino)