Nyanza MPs support referendum, tell off Tangatanga

Senators and MPs from Nyanza have told Tangatanga MPs to stop dragging ODM party leader Raila Odinga into Jubilee party woes.

Siaya Senator James Orengo and his Kisumu counterpart Fred Outa said the legislators should focus on solving their own issues instead of engaging in cheap politics.

The leaders spoke on Sunday at Dala Hera Church in Kisumu during the installation of new archbishop Patrick Ligawa.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Kisumu Woman MP Rosa Buyu, former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo and Lake Region Economic Bloc CEO Abala Wanga were present.

They accused the MPs of undermining the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila which they said was crucial for realisation of the Big Four agenda.

Orengo, who is the Senate Minority Leader, said the lawmakers were being dishonest for trying to blame Raila for woes in their party.

“When your house is on fire you put it off and not blame others,” he said.

Orengo urged Kenyans to forget those thriving on cheap propaganda and support the handshake for unity and development.

He said the referendum is unstoppable and asked Kenyans to prepare for constitutional changes.

Orengo said the politics the winner-takes-all must end. He hinted Raila will be on the ballot in 2022.

He said Uhuru and Raila are in support of all-inclusive government which will best be achieved through a referendum.

Last year, Uhuru hinted at re-engineering the Constitution through a popular initiative to create a more inclusive government.

“We want competition that will ensure that every community in Kenya feels as part of the government,” he said.