National parks can significantly multiply the revenue, Working paper shows

National parks and other state-owned conservation areas could significantly multiply the revenue they pump into African economies, a Space for Giants Working Paper published yesterday shows.
Bringing new private-sector investment to underfunded protected areas to capitalise on the surging interest in nature-based tourism would help fund conservation without draining state finances, while driving sustainable local and national development.
Four out of every five tourists to sub-Saharan Africa visits to view wildlife, the Building a Wildlife Economy: Developing Nature-Based Tourism in African State Protected Areas authors write, while the number of tourists is set to double to 134 million by 2030.
Tourism already drives 8.5 per cent of Africa’s GDP and provides 24 million jobs.
Spending on tourism, hospitality and recreation could double to more than $260 billion by 2030.
But the natural assets that give Africa its global competitive advantage — its wildlife and landscapes — are under acute threat and could be lost forever unless they urgently prove their economic as well as ecological value.
Some protected areas receive only one in every $10 they need, as governments grapple with financial shortfalls amid competing priorities like health, education, and infrastructure development.
The paper will be presented today to Africa’s leaders and conservation authorities at the African Union and UN Environment Africa Wildlife Economy Summit in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.
It sets out a pioneering Toolkit that in seven simple steps can guide protected area authorities to attract new international investors to fund national parks while also conserving the environment and providing socio-economic benefits.
Using the toolkit, models on several example protected areas in Africa predicted revenue increases of between four and eleven times within a decade.
The paper was co-authored by Space for Giants, an international conservation organisation headquartered in Kenya, and Conservation Capital, a conservation business and finance advisory firm. UN Environment and Space for Giants funded the report.
Dr Lauren Evans, Space for Giants’ director of Conservation Science, said, “Africa’s unique diversity of wildlife and habitat has the potential to radically transform the continent’s economy. At present few State Protected Areas are meeting their potential as engines for growth. This presents a major opportunity for governments. Cared for and sustainably developed, these are national assets that can provide significant financial and social returns now and long into the future.”
Combining analyses of existing research and pioneering proven approaches to increasing revenue in Africa’s protected areas, the authors found that Africa’s 8,400 protected areas annually earned $48 billion from 69 million visits.
Some $1 spent by a nature-based tourist in Africa is worth $1.79 to local economies.
Tourism generates 40 percent more jobs than the same investment in agriculture.
Space for Giants anticipates new similar conservation initiatives to be announced at the Summit for countries in west and southern Africa.
Giants Club Executive Director Oliver Poole said the working paper details not only the boost to an African country’s economy that comes from developing tourism to its national parks in a sustainable way, but also the steps that governments can best take to secure that share of the tourism market.