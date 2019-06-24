National parks can significantly multiply the revenue, Working paper shows

National parks and other state-owned conservation areas could significantly multiply the revenue they pump into African economies, a Space for Giants Working Paper published yesterday shows.

Bringing new private-sector investment to underfunded protected areas to capitalise on the surging interest in nature-based tourism would help fund conservation without draining state finances, while driving sustainable local and national development.

Four out of every five tourists to sub-Saharan Africa visits to view wildlife, the Building a Wildlife Economy: Developing Nature-Based Tourism in African State Protected Areas authors write, while the number of tourists is set to double to 134 million by 2030.

Tourism already drives 8.5 per cent of Africa’s GDP and provides 24 million jobs.

Spending on tourism, hospitality and recreation could double to more than $260 billion by 2030.

But the natural assets that give Africa its global competitive advantage — its wildlife and landscapes — are under acute threat and could be lost forever unless they urgently prove their economic as well as ecological value.

Some protected areas receive only one in every $10 they need, as governments grapple with financial shortfalls amid competing priorities like health, education, and infrastructure development.

The paper will be presented today to Africa’s leaders and conservation authorities at the African Union and UN Environment Africa Wildlife Economy Summit in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.