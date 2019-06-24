Close

MPs' house allowances: Maraga to form bench to hear cases

by ANNETTE WAMBULWA
News
24 June 2019 - 11:27
Two cases seeking to stop the Parliamentary Service Commission from paying MPs' house allowances have been referred to the Chief Justice to constitute a bench for hearing.

One case was filed by Okiya Omtatah and the second one is by SRC.

In the cases, they both want the court to halt the payment of Sh250,000 house allowance and further want the court to order the legislators to return the money they were paid.

Omtatah made the application before Justice Weldon Korir for the case to be referred to the CJ to constitute a bench.

By consent all parties in the case agreed to have the case referred to the CJ. 

Korir ruled that since parties have agreed that that matter raises weighty issues then the cases should be handled by a three-judge bench.

Korir further extended orders barring PSC from paying any house allowance to the MPs.

