Give Turkana residents jobs, Senators urge Chinese contractors

The Senate Committee on Roads and Transport has urged Chinese contractors to employ Turkana locals and ensure there is skills transfer from construction projects.

The senators said this will ensure residents remain self-sufficient after the contractors leave the region.

The committee was on a two-day visit in Turkana to inspect county and national projects.

Chairman Kimani Wamatangi, (Kiambu) was accompanied by committee members Malik Ekal (Turkana), Enock Wambua (Kitui), Hargura Godana (Marsabit) and Philip Mpayeei (Kajiado).

Wamatangi called on the Chinese contractors to pay the levies required by the county government.

The Senate committee inspected the Turkana county headquarters, which is still under construction.

The Senate team thereafter headed to the main highway to inspect the A1 road under construction. They visited Lodwar Lokitaung junction lot 1 and Lodwar Lochwangimatak.

They also inspected the county roads including the six-kilometre Ekales centre road under Kenya Urban Roads Authority and the Lodwar-Lokiriama road under Kenya Rural Roads Authority.

The team said it was impressed by the progress on site.

They called for cooperation between all the stakeholders so that work in sites can be completed in time.

